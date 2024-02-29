News you can trust since 1931
Main Northamptonshire road closed for around three hours overnight due to three vehicle collision

The collision involved two cars and a coach
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 29th Feb 2024, 10:30 GMT
A main Northamptonshire road was closed for around three hours overnight, due to a three vehicle collision.

The A43 was closed southbound, between the M1 junction 15a and the A5, for Towcester.

The collision, involving two cars and a coach, happened at around 10pm on Wednesday (February 28).

The A43 was closed for around three hours overnight due to a collision.

According to National Highways, police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene.

The road was closed while the incident was dealt with and while recovery of the vehicles was completed.

The road reopened at around 1am this morning (Thursday February 29).

It is believed no serious injuries were sustained.

