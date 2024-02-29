Main Northamptonshire road closed for around three hours overnight due to three vehicle collision
A main Northamptonshire road was closed for around three hours overnight, due to a three vehicle collision.
The collision, involving two cars and a coach, happened at around 10pm on Wednesday (February 28).
According to National Highways, police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene.
The road was closed while the incident was dealt with and while recovery of the vehicles was completed.
The road reopened at around 1am this morning (Thursday February 29).
It is believed no serious injuries were sustained.