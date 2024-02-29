Main Northamptonshire road closed for around three hours overnight due to three vehicle collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A main Northamptonshire road was closed for around three hours overnight, due to a three vehicle collision.

The A43 was closed southbound, between the M1 junction 15a and the A5, for Towcester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision, involving two cars and a coach, happened at around 10pm on Wednesday (February 28).

The A43 was closed for around three hours overnight due to a collision.

According to National Highways, police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene.

The road was closed while the incident was dealt with and while recovery of the vehicles was completed.

The road reopened at around 1am this morning (Thursday February 29).