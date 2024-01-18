News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Main Northampton road set to be closed for short period of time today as police assist with abnormal load

Traffic is set to be affected for at least 30 minutes
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 18th Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A main road in Northampton is expected to be closed for a short period of time today, as police assist with an abnormal load.

Weedon Road will be shut from 1.45pm today (Thursday January 18) as Northamptonshire Police oversee the movement of a wide vehicle from St Peter’s Way to the M1.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed temporary road closures will be in place. The spokeswoman added that it is expected to impact traffic for at least 30 minutes, depending on other traffic.

Related topics:NorthamptonNorthamptonshire Police