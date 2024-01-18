Main Northampton road set to be closed for short period of time today as police assist with abnormal load
A main road in Northampton is expected to be closed for a short period of time today, as police assist with an abnormal load.
Weedon Road will be shut from 1.45pm today (Thursday January 18) as Northamptonshire Police oversee the movement of a wide vehicle from St Peter’s Way to the M1.
A spokeswoman for the force confirmed temporary road closures will be in place. The spokeswoman added that it is expected to impact traffic for at least 30 minutes, depending on other traffic.