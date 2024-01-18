Main Northampton road set to be closed for short period of time today as police assist with abnormal load

Traffic is set to be affected for at least 30 minutes

A main road in Northampton is expected to be closed for a short period of time today, as police assist with an abnormal load.

Weedon Road will be shut from 1.45pm today (Thursday January 18) as Northamptonshire Police oversee the movement of a wide vehicle from St Peter’s Way to the M1.