A main road in Northamptonshire is closed this afternoon (Thursday April 27) as spillage from an earlier incident is cleared.

The M45 link road is closed westbound from the M1 at junction 17.

National Highways said: “The M45 link road in Northamptonshire is currently closed westbound from the M1 at J17 due to treatment of a spillage from an earlier incident this means there is no access to the M45 for traffic travelling westbound.

Delays are expected.

“A crew are currently on scene treating the carriageway.”

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

