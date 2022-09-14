Traffic has been brought to a standstill on the M1 — by runaway SHEEP.

National Highways reported traffic halted in both directions on the motorway between Northampton and Milton Keynes at around 11.30am on Wednesday (September 14).

A spokesman added that traffic officers are on scene and promised updates for drivers stuck in nearly seven miles of queues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delays of up to 45 minutes were reported for vehicles already on the motorway in both directions between junction 15 and junction 13.

Anyone thinking of using the M1 is being advised to find an alternative route — although traffic was reported as being heavy on the A5 as a result.