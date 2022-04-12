M1 shut northbound between MK and Northampton heading into rush hour .. but you’ll never guess why!

The M1 is likely to be closed northbound between MK and Northampton until around 8am on Tuesday

The M1 is closed northbound between Milton Keynes and Northampton during the Tuesday morning (April 12) rush hour — but you’ll never guess why!

National Highways closed the carriageway overnight for works in connection with the smart motorway upgrade from junction 14 to junction 15.

Cones were due to be lifted by 6am in time for the morning rush-hour — but that had to be delayed after a tarmac truck BROKE DOWN!

A spokesman said: “The new road surface needs to dry and then road markings need to be applied. The current estimates is 8am for lanes to re-open.”

Traffic is being diverted via the A509 and A508 through Old Stratford and Roade.

But drivers are being warned to expect delays of up to an HOUR on the approach to the closure with extra traffic likely to cause tailbacks on the diversion routes — particularly on the A508 close to the M1 where there are temporary traffic lights.