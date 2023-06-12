M1 near Northampton to remain closed all day for emergency works following collision

A stretch of the M1 near Northampton is closed due to emergency repair works following a collision.

The southbound carriageway is closed between Junction 15 and Junction 14 and is expected to remain shut “throughout the day”.

The works following a collision on the road on Sunday evening (June 11) at around 5.30pm. Emergency services were at the scene.

The M1 southbound remains closed this morning (Monday June 12).

Lanes did reopen following the collision, however shortly after 10pm all lanes were closed again as a tanker lorry had struck the central reservation. Both sides of the barrier are in need of repair. There was also spillage of diesel and oil that has to be dealt with.

National Highways tweeted: “Due to damage to the barrier and a spillage following the collision emergency repairs and resurfacing is required.”

The road remains closed this morning (June 12) and there are long delays of 60 minutes on the approach to the closure.

