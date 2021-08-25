M1 near Northampton closed in both directions after 'serious accident'

Library picture

The M1 near Northampton has been closed in both directions after a serious accident earlier this morning, Wednesday August 25.

Highways England has issued a statement following the accident, which happened at around 5.20am.

"There has been a serious collision on the M1 in Northamptonshire resulting in a full closure of the carriageway in both directions between J16 and J15A near Northampton," the statement said.

"Emergency services including Northamptonshire Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene to assist with traffic management.

"Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the hollow black square diversion symbol on road signs and exit the M1 at J16. At the end of the exit slip road take the 1st exit on the roundabout onto the A4500 Weedon Road. Follow the A4500 to the A4500/A5076 Weedon Road roundabout and take the 3rd exit onto the A5076 south. Continue on the A5076 passing through two roundabouts to the A5076/A5123 Danes Camp Way roundabout and take the 2nd exit onto the A5123. Follow the A5123 to the M1 J15A and rejoin the M1 southbound to continue your journey.

"Road users travelling northbound are advised to follow the hollow black diamond symbol on road signs and follow the above diversion but in reverse.

"Please plan ahead and allow plenty of time for your journey if travelling in the area this morning. You may wish to consider using alternative routes if possible.

"Further incident information is available from Highways England by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our @HighwaysEMIDS regional Twitter feed. Our 24/7 Customer Contact Centre is also available to provide up to the minute information on 03001235000," the statement added.

Northamptonshire Police added: "Emergency services are dealing with a collision on the M1, which is closed southbound and northbound between junctions 16 & 15a in #Northampton. It's likely to be closed for some time & drivers are asked to avoid the area & find an alternative route."