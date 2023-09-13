M1 near Northampton closed for just over an hour as police dealt with incident

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A section of motorway near Northampton was closed for just over an hour as police dealt with an incident.

The M1 was closed in both directions between Junction 15 and 15a on Tuesday evening (September 12).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called multiple times due to concern for welfare of a person in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M1 was closed in both directions near Northampton on the evening of Tuesday September 12.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At about 7.40pm last night (Tuesday, September 12), we received multiple calls raising a concern for welfare for a person who was seen on a bridge over the M1 motorway, near junction 15A.

“Thankfully, the person involved is now getting the help they need.

"Both carriageways were closed between Junction 15A and Junction 15 while this incident was dealt with.”

The road fully reopened at around 9pm.