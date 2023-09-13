M1 near Northampton closed for just over an hour as police dealt with incident

News you can trust since 1931
The motorway was closed in both directions
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:01 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 11:01 BST
A section of motorway near Northampton was closed for just over an hour as police dealt with an incident.

The M1 was closed in both directions between Junction 15 and 15a on Tuesday evening (September 12).

Police were called multiple times due to concern for welfare of a person in the area.

The M1 was closed in both directions near Northampton on the evening of Tuesday September 12.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At about 7.40pm last night (Tuesday, September 12), we received multiple calls raising a concern for welfare for a person who was seen on a bridge over the M1 motorway, near junction 15A.

“Thankfully, the person involved is now getting the help they need.

"Both carriageways were closed between Junction 15A and Junction 15 while this incident was dealt with.”

The road fully reopened at around 9pm.

Call Samaritans on 116 123 or email [email protected] if you need help.

