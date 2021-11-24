M1 closed near Northampton after accident: emergency services are at the scene

Library picture

The M1 near Northampton and nearby roads have been closed after an accident this afternoon, Wednesady.

National Highways East Midlands tweeted at around 5.30pm: "#M1 southbound is being closed between J18 and J16 in #Northamptonshire due to a collision. This is also closing the #M45 eastbound between #A45 #Daventry and M1."

The police, paramedics and fire crews are in attendance, along with Highways officers.