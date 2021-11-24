M1 closed near Northampton after accident: emergency services are at the scene
Police, fire and ambulance are in attendance after accident shuts southbound carriageway and nearby link road
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 6:00 pm
The M1 near Northampton and nearby roads have been closed after an accident this afternoon, Wednesady.
National Highways East Midlands tweeted at around 5.30pm: "#M1 southbound is being closed between J18 and J16 in #Northamptonshire due to a collision. This is also closing the #M45 eastbound between #A45 #Daventry and M1."
The police, paramedics and fire crews are in attendance, along with Highways officers.
No details have yet been released about the accident.