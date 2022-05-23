M1 blocked southbound at Northampton following rush-hour multi-vehicle crash

The M1 is blocked southbound past Northampton following a smash during evening rush hour on Monday (May 23)

National Highways says the carriageway is blocked between junction 15A and junction 15.

A spokesman confirmed: “Emergency services are in attendance, more information will follow shortly.”

Sensors show traffic gridlocked back to junction 17 for the M45.

Diversion routes via the A43 and A4500 are expected to be extra busy and drivers bid to get round the congestion.