M1, A45, A43 and A5 roadworks in and around Northampton, Towcester and Daventry during Platinum Jubilee week

Motorists will have 32 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network during Platinum Jubilee week, two of which are likely to cause delays of up to half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 17 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A43, from 8pm May 26 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 mins): A43 northbound and southbound, Towcester to junction 15a (M1), Lane closure due to maintenance works.

National Highways has a list of spots where drivers could hit delays on major routes through West Northamptonshire

• A5, from 8pm May 3 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 M1, junction 18 roundabout, Narrow lanes for sign works.

• M1, from 8am May 11 to 4pm June 16, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlaston to M1, mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.

• A43, from 1pm May 12 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 mins): A43 northbound and southbound, Ardley to Brackley, slip road, layby and lane closures with diversion route due to maintenance works.

• A43, from 8pm May 16 to 6am June 25, moderate delays (10-30 mins): A43 northbound and southbound, Towcester to junction 15a (M1), carriageway, lane closures and layby closures due to reconstruction works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm September 10 2021 to 6am July 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), carriageway, slip road, layby and lane closures with speed restriction due to carriageway improvement works.

• A5, from 9.30am March 11 to 3.30pm September 1, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, DIRFT to Gibbet roundabout, carriageway closures, narrow lanes and speed restrictions for works being undertaken on behalf of DIRFT.

• A43, from 8pm April 12 2021 to 6am November 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15, carriageway, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to works on behalf of WInvic.

• M45, from 12.48am May 6 2017 to midnight, November 4 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), 24/7 hard shoulder closure due to bridge repairs.

• A43, from 9pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (Smart Motorways), diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 10pm December 4 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, J15a to junction 16, carriageway,lane closures,24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm October 18 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, carriageway, lane closures and 24 hour hard shoulder closures with narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, Hartwell to junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm December 3 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 / M45 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 18, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm January 7 2019 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16, carriageway closures, lane closures and 24 hour narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm November 19 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 and A43 northbound and southbound, junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

■ Another 15 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A14, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 mins): A14 eastbound and westbound, Welford to Rothwell, exit and entry slip road closures with diversion route for work on local authority network.

• M40, from 9pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A5, from 9pm June 6 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Towcester, temporary traffic signals for works by Gigaclear.

• M40, from 9pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for inspection works.

• M40, from 9pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for inspection works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 6 to 6am June 7, moderate delays (10-30 mins): M40 northbound, junction 11, entry slip road closure for maintenance, diversion via National Highways Network.

• A43, from 1pm June 7 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 mins): A43 northbound and southbound, Brackley to Towcester, slip road, lay-by and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A5, from 8pm June 7 to 5am June 10, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, Crick, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm June 7 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm June 8 to 5am June 10, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures for inspection works.

• M40, from 9pm June 8 to 5am June 10, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for inspection works.

• A45, from 9pm June 10 to 5am June 11, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 southbound, Wootton, exit slip road closure for works by Western Power Distributions.

• A5, from 8pm June 12 to 5am June 14, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Potterspury, traffic signals due to electrical works.

• A5, from 9.30am June 13 to 3.30pm June 15, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, Old Stratford to Towcester, mobile lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A14, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 mins): A14 eastbound and westbound, junction 2, slip road closure due to works being undertaken on behalf of Northamptonshire County Council, diversion vis national highways network.