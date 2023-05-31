'Lucky escape' for drivers after huge damage caused to vehicles following collision on M1 near Northampton

Two drivers had a miracle escape after severe damage was caused to their vehicles following a collision on the M1 near Northampton.

The incident happened between 2am and 3am on Sunday (May 28) between junction 15 and 14 of the M1 southbound when a car collided with a van that had come to a standstill on lane four.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The white van was in collision with the back of an LGV.

“This caused light damage to the LGV. The white van had front damage and came to a standstill in lane four facing towards the concrete central reservation.

“Within minutes of the collision, a Mercedes Vito mini bus travelling in lane four collided with the driver’s side of the van.”

Following the incident, a roads policing officer tweeted that the Mercedes “ploughed” into the van within 180 seconds of the vehicle coming to a standstill. He added that “two men escaped without injury”, which the force spokeswoman also confirmed.

The officer added that this is a “learning point” to “not stay in or near the vehicle" if your vehicle comes to a stop.