Lorry stuck under railway bridge on main road into Northampton causes delays for drivers

A lorry stuck under a railway bridge on a main road into Northampton caused delays for drivers.

The incident happened at around 12.50pm on Tuesday (January 16) on the A428 near Althorp.

Police officers were on scene to deal with traffic management. Network Rail were also on scene.

A lorry was stuck under the railway bridge on the A428.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called at about 12.50pm to the A428 near Althorp to reports that a lorry had got stuck under a bridge.

“We managed the traffic and the lorry was removed just after 3pm. The incident was left in the hands of Network Rail.”