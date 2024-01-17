News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Lorry stuck under railway bridge on main road into Northampton causes delays for drivers

The road was closed for a number of hours
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 17th Jan 2024, 10:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A lorry stuck under a railway bridge on a main road into Northampton caused delays for drivers.

The incident happened at around 12.50pm on Tuesday (January 16) on the A428 near Althorp.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police officers were on scene to deal with traffic management. Network Rail were also on scene.

Most Popular
A lorry was stuck under the railway bridge on the A428.A lorry was stuck under the railway bridge on the A428.
A lorry was stuck under the railway bridge on the A428.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called at about 12.50pm to the A428 near Althorp to reports that a lorry had got stuck under a bridge.

“We managed the traffic and the lorry was removed just after 3pm. The incident was left in the hands of Network Rail.”

Diversions remained in place until into the evening.

Related topics:NorthamptonNetwork RailNorthamptonshire PoliceDiversions