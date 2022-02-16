Long rush hour delays on the A45 in Northampton AGAIN
Drivers can expect delays of up to half an hour
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 5:53 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 5:56 pm
There are long rush-hour delays on the A45 in Northampton for the second day running.
According to AA Traffic, there is a 'stalled' vehicle on the eastbound carriageway between the junction for Bedford Road and the junction for Riverside.
There is queuing traffic and congestion on the A45 back to the Queen Eleanor Roundabout - around three to four miles of queuing traffic.
Delays are expected to be up to 30 minutes.
