Long queues on A45 at Wellingborough following reports of rush-hour crash

Drivers are being warned of queues on the A45 near Wellingborough on Wednesday morning

Thee are long queues on the A45 westbound at Wellingborough on Wednesday morning (July 27) following reports of a crash involving a car and a van.

National Highways says the collision has led to delays of 20 minutes with traffic heading towards the Wilby Way roundabout and Northampton tailing back towards Rushden.

National Highways issued a statement at around 8.25am saying: “Traffic is currently stopped on the A45 in westbound between A509 Wilby and B573 near Wellingborough due to a multi-vehicle collision.