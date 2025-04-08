Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers travelling north out of Northamptonshire are warned of long delays on the M1, following a collision involving a motorcyclist.

The incident happened at around 9.45am today (Tuesday April 8) on the southbound carriageway of the M1 between junction 21 for Leicester and junction 20 for Lutterworth.

Traffic was stopped on the northbound carriageway to allow the air ambulance to land. After the air ambulance left the scene, traffic was still held as an animal was loose.

Northbound traffic has been released, but National Highways says there are delays of around an hour still in place.

There are severe delays on the M1 just north of Northamptonshire.

Southbound traffic is being released one lane at a time, but due to the volume of traffic, drivers stuck in congestion could be waiting a while to see any movement.

AA Traffic is reporting severe delays.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area, where possible.