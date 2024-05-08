Long delays on the A43 in Northamptonshire following multi-vehicle collision
UPDATE: Northamptonshire Police has confirmed that no injuries were reported. The road was cleared by 9.25am, according to police.
UPDATE: All lanes are now open, however National Highways is still warning drivers about 20-minute delays.
Drivers are warned of long delays on a main road in Northamptonshire, following a serious multi-vehicle collision.
Traffic has been stopped on the northbound carriageway of the A43 near Brackley, this morning (Wednesday May 8).
The incident happened between the A422 and the A421 near Evenley.
National Highways posted on X, formerly Twitter, warning of up to 25 minutes of delays.
The post says: “Traffic is currently stopped on the #A43 northbound between the #A421 and #A422 near #Brackley due to a multi vehicle collision.
“Northants Police are en-route to scene
“There are currently delays of 25 mins and approx two miles of congestion.”
