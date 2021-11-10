Long delays on M1 near Northampton as car fire closes three lanes
Traffic officers say there are 45 minutes of delays expected
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 5:30 pm
Drivers are being advised to avoid the M1 this evening (November 10) after a lorry fire has caused three lanes to be closed near Northampton.
Three lanes on the M1 southbound between Watford Gap Services and J16 for the A4500, Northampton are closed.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS), Northamptonshire Police and National Highways: East Midlands are on scene to deal with the incident.
National Highways is expecting 45 minutes of delays and is advising drivers to avoid the area.
NFRS is hoping to get traffic flowing again shortly.