Long delays on M1 and A14 in Northamptonshire after collision which left lorry overhanging carriageway

Thankfully the driver is not injured, according to police

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 24th Apr 2023, 08:24 BST- 1 min read

Long delays are expected on the M1 and A14 in Northamptonshire after a collision, which has left a lorry overhanging the carriageway.

The M1 is closed southbound between J20 (for Lutterworth) and J19 (for the A14-Catthorpe Interchange) following a collision in which a HGV has struck a near side barrier and come to rest hanging over the A14.

The incident was first reported just after 4.30am this morning and emergency services are on scene dealing with recovery.

A lorry is overhanging the A14.
Leicestershire Police say the driver was able to safely leave the vehicle and is not injured.

The link roads from the M6 south onto the A14 east and the A14 west onto the M6 north are also closed.

National Highways there are long delays of at least 45 minutes in the area.

More to follow.

