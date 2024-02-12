Long delays on A45 in Northampton after two-vehicle collision
Delays are expected on the A45 in Northampton following a two-vehicle collision.
Police were called to the eastbound carriageway, close to the Bedford Road junction, at just before 9am today (Monday February 12).
Traffic is built up in the area as emergency services deal with the icident.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We received a call shortly before 9am to report a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A45 eastbound carriageway, near to the Bedford Road interchange. Fortunately, no reported injuries.”
AA Traffic is reporting “severe” delays and increasing.
More to follow.