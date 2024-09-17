Long delays on A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough following serious collision
The collision happened on the eastbound carriageway near to the exit for Billing.
The road was closed in both directions, to allow the air ambulance to land on the westbound carriageway. The westbound carriageway has now reopened. The eastbound carriageway remains closed to allow for recovery and clear up.
AA Traffic is reporting very slow traffic and congestion past Brackmills. There is also congestion on the westbound carriageway near to the incident.
The road is closed on the eastbound carriageway from the Barnes Meadow junction to the Great Doddington exit.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a road traffic collision at about 1.10pm today (Tuesday, September 17).
"This occurred on the eastbound carriageway between the Riverside and Great Billing junctions and involved the drivers of a car and lorry.
"Both carriageways were closed to allow for the air ambulance to land.
"The westbound carriageway has since reopened but the eastbound remains closed for debris/fuel clean up.”
It is believed the driver of the car was taken to University Hospital Coventry via road ambulance.
More to follow.
