Long delays on A43 between Kettering and Northampton due to water main work

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 11th Dec 2024, 07:10 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 14:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Drivers faced long delays on the A43 between Kettering and Northampton yesterday (Tuesday) due to water main work.

The evening commute was disrupted for many drivers travelling along the A43 yesterday evening due to work being carried out by Anglian Water in Holcot Lane, just off the A43.

Multi-way traffic lights were in use, leading to delays in both directions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Motorists travelling from Kettering towards Northampton faced tailbacks from Woodmeadow Garden Centre at Hannington, with similar delays on the opposite carriageway.

Drivers faced delays on the A43 between Kettering and Northampton last night (Tuesday)placeholder image
Drivers faced delays on the A43 between Kettering and Northampton last night (Tuesday)

According to the one.network website, the work started yesterday (December 10) and is not due to be completed until next Monday (December 16).

It says delays are possible while the work is carried out.

This newspaper has just had an update from Anglian Water this afternoon, saying: “The traffic management on Holcot Lane is now a single way road closure so our teams can safely locate and repair a leak in the area.

"All going well, repairs should be completed by the end of tomorrow (Thursday) and we plan to re-open the road by the end of this week at the latest.”

Related topics:A43KetteringNorthamptonMotoristsAnglian Water

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice