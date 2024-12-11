Long delays on A43 between Kettering and Northampton due to water main work

Drivers faced long delays on the A43 between Kettering and Northampton yesterday (Tuesday) due to water main work.

The evening commute was disrupted for many drivers travelling along the A43 yesterday evening due to work being carried out by Anglian Water in Holcot Lane, just off the A43.

Multi-way traffic lights were in use, leading to delays in both directions.

Motorists travelling from Kettering towards Northampton faced tailbacks from Woodmeadow Garden Centre at Hannington, with similar delays on the opposite carriageway.

According to the one.network website, the work started yesterday (December 10) and is not due to be completed until next Monday (December 16).

It says delays are possible while the work is carried out.

This newspaper has just had an update from Anglian Water this afternoon, saying: “The traffic management on Holcot Lane is now a single way road closure so our teams can safely locate and repair a leak in the area.

"All going well, repairs should be completed by the end of tomorrow (Thursday) and we plan to re-open the road by the end of this week at the latest.”