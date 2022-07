Drivers are warned of long delays during rush hour as three lanes are closed on the M1 in Northamptonshire.

A lorry fire has caused three or four lanes to close on the northbound carriageway between junction 16 for Daventry and junction 17 for the M45 today (July 12).

National Highways says there is currently four miles of congestion on approach to the closure. The agency expects this to add around half an hour to journeys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More to follow.