Lanes on a stretch of the M1 in Northamptonshire are closed this morning (Tuesday January 31) and drivers are warned of long delays.

The northbound carriageway of the motorway was fully closed between Junction 16 for Weedon Bec and Junction 18 for Crick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A serious collision on the road was first reported at around 4am. Just after 5am, vehicles stuck in congestion were turned around.

The M1 is closed near Northampton this morning (Tuesday January 31). Photo: Motorway Cameras.

Now, three lanes remain closed - as of 7.45am - as police and National Highways deal with the incident. Traffic is being released slowly to pass the incident in one lane.

A National Highways spokesman said: “The M1 in Northamptonshire is closed northbound between J16 and J18 due to a serious collision involving a car and a HGV.

“Emergency services including Northamptonshire Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management."

They also warned of delays up to 90 minutes and advised drivers to find alternative routes.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “We received reports of a serious road traffic collision shortly after 3.30am today (Tuesday, January 31), involving a car and HGV.

"The driver of the car has been taken to the University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The collision occurred between Junction 16 and 17 on the northbound carriageway of the M1, which remains closed at Junction 16.

"We do not have an estimated time of when the M1 will re-open so motorists are advised to find alternative routes where possible.”

Officers remain at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad