Long delays and more than seven miles of congestion on the A14 in Northamptonshire following collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are warned of long delays and more than seven miles of congestion on the A14 in Northamptonshire following a collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on the westbound carriageway between junction one, for Welford, and the M1/M6 interchange, at around 7.20am today (Wednesday February 26).

National Highways officers are on scene and recovery of vehicles is being arranged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outside lane remains closed, as the vehicles are blocking it. The closure is causing around 7.5 miles of congestion, according to National Highways, equating to around 50 minutes of delays.

There are long delays on the A14 in Northamptonshire after a collision.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed there are no injuries and that the incident has been handed over to National Highways.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

More to follow.