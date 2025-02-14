Long delays and miles of queues on A45 in Northampton after collision

A collision on the A45 in Northampton is causing long delays for drivers, with miles of queues.

The incident happened at around 12.30pm today (Friday February 14) on the eastbound carriageway close to the Brackmills junction.

The collision involved four vehicles and the road has been closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed only minor injuries.

The A45 is heavily congested in Northampton after a collision.

Traffic is building and is currently backed up to Wootton. The incident is also causing traffic in London Road, past Delapre Abbey and into town.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route, where possible.

Northamptonshire Police also said the road is expected to re-open shortly once the vehicles have been recovered.