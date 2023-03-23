News you can trust since 1931
Long delays and miles of queues following collision on M1 in Northamptonshire

Drivers are advised to avoid the area

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:09 GMT- 1 min read

A collision on the M1 in Northamptonshire is causing long delays.

Traffic is being held on the southbound carriageway of the motorway between Junction 17 and Junction 16 this morning (Thursday March 23).

National Highways says traffic officers have just arrived at the scene of the collision.

There are long delays on the M1 southbound in Northamptonshire this morning (Thursday March 23).
There are currently six miles of congestion and at least a 45 minute delay.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

UPDATE at 9.08am: National Highways say one lane is now open as vehicle recovery is on the way. Delays up to one hour on approach.

More to follow.

