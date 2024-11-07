A warning has been issued to train passengers using Northampton and Long Buckby Railway Stations, as London Euston is “expected to be much busier than usual” over the festive period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most of the improvement works on the Midland Main Line will take place between the ‘traditional’ railway closure from the end of service on Christmas Eve to the morning of December 27. However, upgrades to “help improve the reliability of journeys” into London Euston will take place between Monday December 23 and Saturday January 4.

On New Year’s Day, buses will replace all trains between Milton Keynes, Northampton and Rugby due to track drainage improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To add to the chaos, rail works affecting journeys on the East Midlands Railway line, which runs through Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough, means more passengers are likely to use the West Coast Main Line to get to London over Christmas. These works are taking place between December 21 and 29, however there are also other works elsewhere in the country that will affect how busy Euston is over other dates in the festive period.

London Euston is expected to be busier than usual over the festive period.

This has led to National Rail issuing a warning to passengers about London Euston being “busier than usual” from Christmas Eve to Thursday January 2, 2025. The rail organisation is advising passengers to travel either side of these dates, where possible.

Gary Walsh, director for Network Rail’s West Coast South route, said: “We understand that travelling over the festive period is important for so many people and we want to make sure everyone reaches their destination as smoothly as possible.

“On top of upgrades which will help to make the West Coast Main Line more reliable for our passengers, we’ve got major engineering work affecting other routes into London this year, which means Euston will be extremely busy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m urging passengers to plan their journeys in advance at www.nationalrail.co.uk and for a more comfortable journey, please consider travelling before Christmas Eve or after Thursday January 2.”

Network Rail says it is working closely with train operating partners at London Euston in preparation for additional trains and passengers this Christmas, by implementing measures, which is said to include earlier boarding trials.

Passengers are advised to check timetables before they travel over the festive period.