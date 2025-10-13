Laybys on A43 near Northampton to close for three weeks for drainage works

The layby 100 metres north of Gayton Road Overbridge is one of those affected

Drivers using the A43 between Milton Malsor and Tiffield are being warned of upcoming layby closures while National Highways carries out essential drainage works later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closures will affect several laybys along the busy A43 in West Northamptonshire, including:

The northbound and southbound laybys around 100 metres north of Gayton Road Overbridge, near Milton Malsor; and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The northbound layby roughly 300 metres south of the junction with St Johns Road, near Tiffield.

According to National Highways, the work is set to begin on Monday, October 20, 2025, and continue for around three weeks. During that time, the affected laybys will be closed each week from 2pm on Monday until 6am on Saturday.

The order will officially come into force on October 13, 2025, ahead of the scheduled start date for the works.

The closures will not apply to emergency service vehicles, winter maintenance vehicles, or those directly involved in the drainage works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and make alternative rest stops where necessary while the restrictions are in place.

For more information about the works, drivers can contact Gary Taylor, project manager for National Highways, on 07785 541 692.

This public notice was published on the Public Notice Portal.