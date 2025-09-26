Layby closures planned on A14 and A43 in Northamptonshire for maintenance and drainage works

Motorists are being warned of upcoming layby closures along stretches of the A14 and A43 in Northamptonshire as National Highways carries out maintenance and drainage projects this autumn.

On the A14, laybys will be closed in phases on both the eastbound and westbound carriageways between Islip and Catthorpe, to allow routine maintenance to be carried out.

The westbound closures will run from the A6116 junction at Islip to the M6 at Catthorpe, while the eastbound closures will cover the section from the M6 back to the A6/A6003 Barton Road roundabout at Barton Seagrave.

The restrictions will apply between 1pm and 6am each day, beginning on Monday, October 6, 2025, and lasting for about five weeks. The order comes into force on September 29, 2025. Vehicles being used in connection with the works will be exempt.

Meanwhile, on the A43 between Milton Malsor and Tiffield, National Highways intends to close several laybys to allow for drainage works.

The affected sites include laybys on both carriageways near Gayton Road Overbridge, Milton Malsor (around 100m north of the overbridge), and the northbound layby about 300m south of the junction with St Johns Road, Tiffield.

These closures will operate weekly from 2pm on Mondays until 6am on Saturdays, starting on Monday, October 20, 2025, and are scheduled to last for three weeks. The order comes into effect on October 13, 2025.

Emergency service vehicles, winter maintenance vehicles and those directly involved with the works will be exempt.

For more information, drivers can contact project managers Robert Grant (A14 works) on 07740 544 405 or Gary Taylor (A43 works) on 07785 541 692, on behalf of National Highways.