Lanes on M1 near Northampton closed for almost two hours during evening rush hour

Police were called after a woman was spotted walking on the carriageway
By Carly Odell
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 11:13 BST

A stretch of the M1 near Northampton was closed for a period of time during evening rush hour on Tuesday (July 25).

The carriageway between junction 15 and 15a was closed in both directions from just after 3pm after a woman was seen walking on the northbound carriageway.

One lane on in each direction was re-open just after 4pm, but the three other lanes remained closed.

Lanes on the M1 were closed for around two hours during the evening rush hour.
Delays reached an hour long on the northbound carriageway.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We received a call shortly after 3.10pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 25), after a young woman was spotted walking south on the northbound carriageway of the M1 between junction 15 and 15a.

"National Highways closed the motorway and kept it closed until the she was located. She was eventually found in Northampton.”

The road fully reopened around 4.45pm.

