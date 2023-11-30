Lanes closed on A14 in Northamptonshire as emergency services called to five vehicle collision

Drivers are advised to find an alternative route

Lanes are closed on the A14 in Northamptonshire following a five vehicle collision.

The incident happened on the westbound carriageway between the M1/M6 and junction one.

The collision was first reported at just after 7.30am this morning (Thursday November 30).

Drivers are warned of delays on the A14.

Emergency services were called to the incident and Northants Roads Policing Team posted on X, formerly Twitter, to confirm the incident is a five vehicle collision.

Officers are advising drivers to find an alternative route.

National Highways says lanes two on both carriageways remain closed as recovery work is underway to deal with an overturned vehicle.

The roads authority is warning of up to 60 minutes of delays on the westbound carriageway and 20 minutes on the eastbound.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.