Kettering Road in Northampton to close for three afternoons this month for resurfacing work

A main road through Northampton will be closed for three afternoons this month as resurfacing work is carried out.

Kettering Road will be closed from Clare Street to East Park Parade between 12.30pm and 8.30pm on Sunday June 11, Sunday June 18 and Sunday June 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vehicle access will be limited for residents, but the council says it will endeavour to maintain access from St Michael’s Avenue to Cowper Street. Footpaths will remain open to pedestrians, bus stops will be suspended and drivers are asked not to park on the road within these works.

The red section highlights the road closure and the blue is the planned diversion.

West Northamptonshire Council said on its website: “Please do not park on the carriageway including the laybys. We reserve the right to tow away any vehicles restricting the works.”

The council advises drivers to plan extra time for their journeys.