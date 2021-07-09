Kettering Road in Northampton to be closed for a few more days

Water is seeping from the surface on Kettering Road

Anglian Water remain on site at a leaking water valve in Kettering Road this evening (Friday).

The main route into and out of Northampton is closed again today - less than three weeks after being shut by a burst water main.

An Anglian Water spokesperson told the Chron: “Our teams have been repairing a leaking water valve on Kettering Road which is now complete.

"The team will be working over the weekend to reinstate the road surface and hope to have the road reopened for Monday.