In pictures: Potholes on dangerous roundabout next to M1 near Northampton as repair date yet to be confirmed

Residents have been complaining about the state of the Junction 16 roundabout of the M1 for some time.

This newspaper went down to take pictures of the site on Thursday (March 13) and found that the entire roundabout is in a poor state and has been for some time.

After checking One.Network, it appeared that West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) had scheduled repairs for next week. However, when this newspaper contacted WNC on Wednesday (March 12), that date was removed from the site.

When asked why the scheduled date was removed, the spokeswoman said: “The date was incorrect as we’re still waiting for approval from National Highways. Once we have confirmation, we’ll update the information.”

When asked why it has been left to deteriorate to such a poor state and why it is taking so long to fix, a WNC spokeswoman said: “This has been part of our long-term programme. The road repairs require approval from National Highways, and we’re working with them to arrange a suitable date. The repair date is yet to be confirmed, and we’ve asked for it to be updated on One.Network once we have more information.”

Both WNC and National Highways have yet to confirm when the repairs will go ahead. Updates will be provided once a date is confirmed.

On the state of the roads across Northampton, a WNC spokesman previously said: “We understand people’s frustration with the condition of the roads. Maintaining them is a significant task, especially during the wet and cold winter months. That’s why we undertake most of the necessary work each year from spring through to autumn, in warmer weather, to prevent repairs from failing.

“It is a real challenge for all councils, including WNC, to balance competing priorities with our limited budgets. In this financial year, we allocated £29 million for highways maintenance, including an additional £10 million of capital investment, but this only stretches so far.

