Hundreds of motorists face delays as busy bridge in village near Northampton closes – here’s when it reopens

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 8th Jul 2025, 14:22 BST
A busy bridge in a village near Northampton has closed for repair leaving hundreds of motorists facing delays – here’s when it reopens.

Kislingbury Bridge, which crosses the River Nene on Harpole Road, is currently closed as structural repairs are carried out by Kier Group on behalf of West Northamptonshire Council.

The works began Monday July and are set to continue until Friday July 11, with a mix of full and partial daytime closures in place.

According to the current schedule:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The works began yesterday (Monday 7 July) and are set to continue until Friday 11 Julyplaceholder image
The works began yesterday (Monday 7 July) and are set to continue until Friday 11 July
  • Monday 7 and Tuesday July 8 – 24/7 road closure
  • Wednesday 9 to Friday July 11 – road closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm

The closure affects many motorists and school transport services, including routes to Campion School. The school has issued a statement to parents confirming that bus companies will divert services via Rothersthorpe to minimise disruption.

The school said: “The bus companies that service the routes to Campion School have assured us that they will be using the diversion via Rothersthorpe and hope that this will cause minimal disruption.

“However, there may be occasions where the buses are running slightly later than usual, so we ask that students remain at the bus stop ready for their usual bus to school.”

Drivers are advised to avoid the area during the closure periods and follow signed diversions.

Related topics:NorthamptonWest Northamptonshire CouncilDrivers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice