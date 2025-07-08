Hundreds of motorists face delays as busy bridge in village near Northampton closes – here’s when it reopens
Kislingbury Bridge, which crosses the River Nene on Harpole Road, is currently closed as structural repairs are carried out by Kier Group on behalf of West Northamptonshire Council.
The works began Monday July and are set to continue until Friday July 11, with a mix of full and partial daytime closures in place.
According to the current schedule:
- Monday 7 and Tuesday July 8 – 24/7 road closure
- Wednesday 9 to Friday July 11 – road closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm
The closure affects many motorists and school transport services, including routes to Campion School. The school has issued a statement to parents confirming that bus companies will divert services via Rothersthorpe to minimise disruption.
The school said: “The bus companies that service the routes to Campion School have assured us that they will be using the diversion via Rothersthorpe and hope that this will cause minimal disruption.
“However, there may be occasions where the buses are running slightly later than usual, so we ask that students remain at the bus stop ready for their usual bus to school.”
Drivers are advised to avoid the area during the closure periods and follow signed diversions.
