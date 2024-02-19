Hundreds of motorists affected after major road going into Northampton floods for the 'third time in seven weeks'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major Northampton road was closed off over the weekend due to heavy flooding.

Northamptonshire Police were forced to close off part of the A4500 between Harpole and Kislingbury on Sunday (February 18) due to flooding on the eastbound carriageway.

Pictures show a large puddle of water on the Sandy Lane roundabout and surrounding houses on South View.

One resident said: “South View flooded three times in seven weeks.”