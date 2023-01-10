Huge piece of agricultural machinery found on the side of A14 in Northamptonshire

A huge piece of agricultural machinery was found on the side of the A14 in Northamptonshire.

National Highways is now trying to reunite the machinery with its owner after it was found on the westbound verge of the busy dual carriageway between the A14 junction one (for Welford) and the M6/A14/M1 junction 19 Catthorpe Interchange.

The item has been removed by traffic officers and is being stored at a nearby depot.

The lost load is part of a Kverneland TS-drill, a piece of machinery used to cultivate ground and sow seeds, but it is not known how it landed un-noticed by the side of the road.

National Highways route manager Bill Freeman said: “This is a large piece of kit and would presumably be quite expensive to replace.

“The owner may not have realised where they lost the equipment but we are keeping it safe for now and hope they will get in touch to reclaim their property.”

Tens of thousands of items are found on National Highways roads every year often causing obstructions and potentially posing a danger to road users.

In 2021 there were 256,472 items found on National Highways motorways and major A roads, including 22,548 in the East Midlands alone.

The most common item found is tyres but the debris ranges from vehicle parts and straps to trees, sport equipment or vehicle loads.

