How the council and companies are setting out to improve bus services in Northampton with new charter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The council and bus companies have set out how they intend to improve bus services across Northampton and beyond, with a new passenger charter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has joined forces with bus operators and stakeholders to create the charter, which aims to deliver a “more reliable, efficient and enjoyable bus network”, as part of the area’s bus service improvement plan.

The bus passenger charter outlines several improvements, which the council and bus companies are committing to delivering. WNC says passengers will start to see “enhancements in the coming months”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key commitments of the bus passenger charter

Stagecoach, other bus providers and the council are working together to improve services in Northampton and beyond.

Service and information – timetables and route details will be displayed at key bus stops and on partner websites and updated regularly.

– timetables and route details will be displayed at key bus stops and on partner websites and updated regularly. Reliability – drivers to receive regular training to ensure safe driving and customer service, and buses are expected to be reliable and punctual.

– drivers to receive regular training to ensure safe driving and customer service, and buses are expected to be reliable and punctual. Service provision – maintenance of bus lanes and priority routes for ease of use.

– maintenance of bus lanes and priority routes for ease of use. Fares and ticketing – to make it easy to buy tickets with cash or contactless cards and changes to fares will be announced in advance.

– to make it easy to buy tickets with cash or contactless cards and changes to fares will be announced in advance. Bus services and facilities – buses and bus stops will be kept clean, comfortable and safe and drivers will be trained to be friendly, professional and considerate of passenger needs. Buses will also be accessible.

What is being asked of passengers

Report damaged shelters by emailing [email protected] or calling 0300 126 7000

Be polite and respectful to drivers and other passengers

Take your litter with you and avoid leaving rubbish on the bus

Do not damage bus stops, shelters, information boards, or buses

Smoking, including e-cigarettes, is not allowed on buses or at shelters

Follow the driver’s instructions and avoid distracting them

WNC’s Councillor Phil Larratt said: “The charter has been developed collaboratively... to make buses a more accessible and convenient option for those travelling for work, leisure and education.

“Over the coming months users will see a wide range of further enhancements including more accessible services and updated timetables and route information.”

Mark Whitelocks, Stagecoach Midlands managing director added: "This is a key initiative that underscores our commitment to delivering a reliable, comfortable, and customer-focused service. The charter represents a clear framework of the standards passengers can expect from us and other bus operators, ensuring transparency and accountability.”

As part of the bus service improvement plan, a number of additional routes were launched last year.