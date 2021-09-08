Natasha Demetriou on her horse Duchess with Stephen Paige (partner) and Gabriela Demetriou (daughter). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

A horse rider and trainer will launch the Northamptonshire leg of a national campaign to urge drivers to pass ‘wide and slow’ when they see a horse on a road.

Natasha Demetriou, runs Hope Springs Therapy in Podington, near Wellingborough, which offers people who have suffered with mental health issues or any trauma therapy through horses.

The 37-year-old is now also preparing to launch the Northamptonshire leg of a national campaign that aims to raise awareness of the safety of horses and riders on public roads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natasha and Duchess. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

‘Pass wide and slow’ has been running across the UK for a number of years, but this year is the first time Natasha has been involved.

According to statistics from the British Horse Society, nearly two horses die each week from road traffic collisions with more than 1,000 incidents reported in the 12 months leading up to November 2020.

Natasha said: “The campaign means a lot to me.

“I run Hope Springs and I take people out on the roads with the horse being led, but often motorists get right up the horses’ bum.

Natasha says cars should pass horses at no greater speed than 15 miles per hour. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“We need to make a stand to help keep us safe on the roads and make drivers aware of the two metre distance they should keep between their vehicles and horses.

“There are too many accidents and fatalities on our roads that could be avoided if motorists passed wide and slow.”

The campaign aims to educate motorists about how to drive when a horse is on the road.

Natasha says drivers should leave at least a two metre gap between their vehicle and the horse, and they should drive a no greater speed than 15 miles per hour.

She added: “Do not speed up around the horse and do not put your foot down when you see a horse.

“It’s so important to keep us safe and to keep motorists safe and we’re always polite and we always say thank you.

“So lets be part of the national campaign to call for motorists to always pass horses wide and slow.

“Lets raise awareness not just for the horses’ but for the riders’ safety too.”

On Sunday September 19, a group of horse riders, walkers and dog walkers from across Northamptonshire will gather at Cherry Lane Garden Centre, Podington to walk a circular route, with banners asking drivers to pass ‘wide and slow’ to help raise awareness.