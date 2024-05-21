Here's why new speed cameras have been installed on a major road in and out of Northamptonshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
More than 50 new emergency areas are set to be installed on some of the busiest motorways in the Midlands as part of a nationwide safety programme.
Twenty emergency areas are being installed on the M1 between junctions 16 and 19 in Northamptonshire, which is a stretch of ‘smart’ motorway, with works set to be completed by Spring 2025.
Multiple average speed cameras in both directions of the section of the M1 have been up for weeks but have been switched off, with signage underneath saying they are not yet in use.
National Highways say the cameras have been installed for safety reasons as part of work to install the additional emergency areas.
However, a National Highways spokeswoman did not disclose an exact date for when the cameras will be turned on but did say they will be “brought into use shortly”.
The spokeswoman said: “Until now we’ve being doing preparatory work on the M1 J16-19 section, including installing the temporary average speed cameras but from Tuesday, May 21 we will begin to install traffic management and the cameras will be brought into use shortly.”
Emergency areas provide a place to stop for drivers in an emergency if they are unable to leave the motorway or stop at a service area. They are clearly signed at regular intervals and have bright orange road surfaces to help identify them, according to National Highways.
Each area is 100 metres long meaning there is ample space for all types of vehicle. They are also equipped with emergency telephones linking directly to National Highways control rooms to get help on the way quickly.
National Highways Project Sponsor Felicity Clayton said: “Safety is our highest priority and we have listened to drivers' concerns about having more places to stop in an emergency on motorways which don’t have a permanent hard shoulder.
“This is part of the Government’s £900 million investment in further safety improvements on existing smart motorways, which includes adding an additional 150 emergency areas across the network and giving motorists clear advice when using smart motorways to boost public confidence.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.