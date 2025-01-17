Here's when average speed cameras on the M1 in Northamptonshire will be SCRAPPED as major work nears completion
Works to install 20 new emergency areas on a section of the ‘smart’ motorway on the M1 between Junction 16 and Junction 19 in Northamptonshire began in May 2024.
For the past eight months, drivers have been limited to a 50 miles per hour speed limit, enforced by average speed cameras, while works have been carried out on the 15-mile stretch of road.
The project is part of a £900 million Government investment aimed at improving the safety of smart motorways across the country and “boosting public confidence” after calls from drivers and the families of those who have lost their lives on these roads to abandon the scheme altogether.
When asked for an update on the works, National Highways revealed that the project is nearing completion and that the stretch of road will return to normal by the end of March.
A National Highways spokesman said: “Construction of the emergency areas between Junctions 16 and 19 of the M1 is nearing completion, and this will be followed by testing and calibration of the technology before they can be opened.
“We remain on course to open the new emergency areas by the end of March, with the lifting of the speed restrictions and a return to the national speed limit.”
This stretch of road was originally converted into a smart motorway in November 2017 at a cost of £65.39 million, when Theresa May was Prime Minister and Chris Grayling was transport secretary.
However, in April 2023, Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Government announced that no new smart motorways would be built due to “lack of public confidence” and “cost pressures.” Existing smart motorways would remain in place, but would be injected hundreds of millions of pounds for safety improvements.
As part of these safety improvements, once complete, more than 50 new emergency areas will be installed across the Midlands, including the 20 on the M1 between Junctions 16 and 19.
Additionally, six more emergency areas have been added between Junctions 23A and 25 of the M1 in Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire, as well as 18 on the M1 between Junctions 28 and 30 in Derbyshire.
Each area is 100 metres long meaning there is ample space for all types of vehicle. They are also equipped with emergency telephones linking directly to National Highways control rooms to get help on the way quickly.
