Here's a list of roadworks taking place in Northampton throughout October

Here's a list of all the major roadworks taking place or coming up in Northampton this month (October).
There are currently six sets of roadworks in the town which have been listed as medium to high in terms of traffic disruption.
1. Sandy Lane
Sandy Lane's junction with Berrywood Road currently has a four-way traffic signal in operation between 9.30am and 3.30pm until Friday, October 15.
2. Danes Camp Way
There are various lane closures along the whole length of the following roads: Danes Camp Way, Upton Way, Mereway, and Weedon Road from St Crispin Drive to Upton Way. Only one road will be worked on at a time. Works are in operation from 9.30am to 3.30pm until October 22.
3. Bedford Road/Cliftonville Road
There are 24-hour three-way traffic signals in place while workers widen the carriageway. Started on September 20 and will end on December 17.
4. Lumbertubs Way
There are various lane closures along the whole length of the road. Works are in operation from 9.30am to 3.30pm until October 22.