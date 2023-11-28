Here's a full list of all the major road works and closures in and around Northampton
Here is a comprehensive list of all the latest road works and closures in and around Northampton to help motorists navigate their way around town.
Get ready for a series of road closures and traffic diversions across the town as several construction and maintenance projects unfold.
Here's a detailed breakdown of each upcoming roadwork in various areas, according to West Northants Council’s latest data.
Harpole: Sandy Lane Housing Development
Sandy Lane, extending from Larkhall Lane to Berrywood Road, will be closed from June 12 to March 31, 2024. This closure is essential for the realignment of Sandy Lane to accommodate a new housing development by Miller Homes and Chasetown Civils. For further details, please contact 01543 682564.
Weedon Road ducting and footway chambers installation
Weedon Road will have a lane closure in operation eastbound from 9.30am to 3.30pm for the installation of ducting and footway chambers from November 27 to December 1. For inquiries, contact Vodafone Group / Installcom at 0333 304 0762.
Bridge Street unsafe building closure (The former Fat Cats and Balloon Bar)
Bridge Street, from George Row to St Johns Street, will undergo a temporary closure from August 23 to March 23, 2024, due to an unsafe building resulting from a fire. For inquiries, please contact Kier Highways at 01604 542700.
Welford Road roundabout construction
The junction of Welford Road and Brampton Lane will have 24-hour multi-way signals from August 29 to January 19, 2024, for the construction of a new roundabout. Additionally, multi-way signals will be in operation from November 6 to December 22 to allow access over the new roundabout. For details, contact Kier Highways at 01604 542700.
Welford Road multi-way signals
Welford Road, between the Brampton Lane junction to 130m south of the Brampton Lane junction, will have multi-way signals in operation from 7am to 5pm to allow access over the new roundabout from November 6 to December 22. For inquiries, contact Kier Highways at 01604 542700.
Bants Lane traffic signal refurbishment
Bants Lane, at the junction with Chiltern Avenue, will have multi-way traffic signals to allow traffic signal refurbishment from November 11 to December 3. For details, contact Kier Highways at 01604 542700.
Bridge Street urgent gas escape repairs
Bridge Street, outside numbers 153 - 165, will undergo a temporary road closure from November 12 to November 27 to allow urgent repairs to a gas escape. For emergency queries, contact Cadent Gas / Repair Dispatch at 08000 159057.
Kettering Road traffic signal loops installation
Kettering Roasd - Junction Abington Ave will have multi-way signals in operation from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 28 and November 29 to install traffic signal loops post resurfacing of the carriageway. For inquiries, contact Kier Highways at 01604 542700.
East Park Parade traffic signal loops installation
East Park Parade - Junction Abington Ave will have multi-way signals in operation from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 28 and November 29 to install traffic signal loops post carriageway resurfacing. For inquiries, contact Kier Highways at 01604 542700.
Billing Road blockage clearance and rope installation
Billing Rd outside numbers 29 - 32 will have multi-way signals in operation from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 28 to November 30 to clear blockages and rope both ways.