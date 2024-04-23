Here are the top 10 worst roads for potholes in Northampton as voted for by YOU

Here are the top 10 worst roads for potholes as voted for by some of the motorists of Northampton – and what the council and police have to say about them.

Chronicle and Echo recently ran a story where a member of the public claimed that Derngate was the ‘worst’ road for potholes in the town.

Off the back of that story, many motorists took to the comments section to share their ‘worst’ roads in the town.

Sal Nicholson said: “I’d argue that Balmoral Rd in Kingsthorpe is a solid contender.”

Colin Cooper said: “Worst road in town is some achievement. Pretty much all of them are like this.”

Linda Odell said: “Crow Lane is a joke. The surrounding Companies with large HGV's that constantly use the road should be made to contribute to the repair.”

Sue Flynn added: “I travelled to King's Heath recently and couldn't believe the amount of dangerous potholes on the road. Its the worst I have seen so far.”

Xarah-Jayne Smallbone said: “Cranford road in Kingsthorpe is a b****y nightmare.”

Anna Lee added: “Everyone needs to stop paying their council tax! We pay for safe/decent roads, we haven't got safe/decent roads.”

Pamela Varnsverry said: “I nominate Lady`s Lane – it becomes a fairground ride when the bus travels along this road.

Richard Pearson added: “When it comes to road repairs, maybe time to stop paying a company who’s main aim is supporting shareholders. In times gone-by work was carried out by Northampton Borough Council, who employed there own workmen. Funds went on projects, not shareholders.”

Chronicle and Echo took a drive around the town on Tuesday (April 23) and pictured some of the streets mentioned above. View our gallery to see some of the roads.

Data

This newspaper recently submitted a Freedom of Information request to WNC regarding the amount of potholes reported in the last few years and the amount paid out to those who claimed.

Here’s the data:

Reported potholes:

2022: 1,638

2023: 7,920

2024: 4,518

Claims for pothole-related damages:

2022: 393

2023: 942

2024: 428

Payouts for damages:

2022: £9,420.26

2023: Kier (Council’s contractor) claims still open

2024: Kier (Council’s contractor) claims still open

What are the authorities saying?

The man in charge of fixing potholes in Northampton, councillor Phil Larratt, recently blamed the ‘overspend on children’s services’ for the state of the roads.

Councillor Larratt said: “If this council, our children’s trust, weren’t overspending to the amount they are, we would be able to do a hell of a lot more. Until we bring into line adult social care and children’s services then we’re not going to get anywhere. That is the facts.

"The fact [is] we need a fundamental review if we're going to address the issues of potholes. Don't get me wrong. I totally agree. The state of the roads are appalling. It’s not good at all. And we're investing in new technology to try and improve efficiency and effectiveness in responding to making them safe, making them better. But they're still growing and until we can invest significantly more money."

Northants Police were recently conducting a safety check of vehicles on Towcester Road which saw dozens of drivers stopped for various offences.

PC Mo Allsopp-Clarke of Northamptonshire Police’s Safer Roads Team said: “Everyone needs to play their part to ensure everyone using our roads get home safely and one of the most basic, but essential, ways to do this is to make sure you and your vehicle are fit for the road."

This newspaper asked Northants Police:

What would Northants Police say about the actual state of the roads motorists are having to drive on? Does Northants Police take this into consideration when doing these checks?

If everyone is responsible for road safety, what would Northants Police say to West Northants Council about their maintenance of the roads people are forced to drive on?

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Our council and highways partners are responsible for the maintenance of the roads network, and where officers become aware of issues these are reported to the relevant body via the appropriate channels.

“The Force is part of the Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance (NRSA) and is in regular liaison with strategic partners, all working together to improve road safety for all.”

Top 10 worst roads in Northampton for potholes

Billing Road Most of the Billing Road is full of potholes