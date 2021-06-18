Hear about hopes to build shuttle train park-and-ride at Northampton transport meeting

A meeting is being held to discuss how to transform Northampton railway and transport options.

A meeting to learn more about a transport group's hopes for a 'shuttle train' in Northampton as well as work to link the town back up with Bedford by rail will be held next week.

The English Rail Transport Association have made headlines in Northampton in the last six months by sharing their vision for the town's train links.

It includes a concept to build a shuttle train out of the town to Brackmills on a disused railway line to create a park-and-ride service for the town centre.

They also think the town is in a position to reconnect with Bedford by train and get in on a multi-million pound government plan to link Oxford and Cambridge.

Now, following numerous delays brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the association is ready to invite the public to a Zoom hearing next week to hear about their plans and what needs to be done.

The meeting on June 25 at 3pm is being hosted by Brackmills CEO Sara Homer, how has publicly supported the group in the past and claimed she will "stop at nothing" to realise their ideas.