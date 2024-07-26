Have your say on the draft local transport plan for West Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People are being encouraged to share their views on a Local Transport Plan being developed by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

The plan has been developed with key stakeholders and details a range of proposals for transport over the next 20 years, with the aim that by 2045 the Council will have worked with communities and partners to:

Make public transport more attractive and accessible

Make active travel such as walking or wheeling a first choice for short trips

Reduce dependency on private cars

Make our transport system safer, cleaner, and more inclusive

Improve transport infrastructure and transport services to make them more resilient

Achieve net zero.

WNC is keen for residents, businesses, community groups, landowners, and other stakeholders to have their say on whether they agree with the proposals in the plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bus in Daventry bus station

A series of drop-in events are being held across the area and online on the following dates:

Tuesday 13 August, 9am to midday at Daventry Market Square, High Street

Friday 16 August, 9am to midday at Brackley Market, The Piazza

Wednesday 21 August, 10am to 11.30am, online

Thursday 22 August, 9am to noon at The Grosvenor Centre, Northampton

Monday 23 September, 10am to 11.30am online

Friday 11 October, 9am to midday at Towcester Farmers Market, Richmond Road

For joining instructions to the online sessions, please email [email protected].

Councillor Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport: “We are keen to hear people’s thoughts on this plan that will help shape the future of local transport across West Northants for years to come.

“Local transport is used by people for many different reasons in both our urban and rural areas, so we need to make sure that we’re focussing on the right things, whilst also considering the impact on the environment. ”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The plan describes our overarching ambition for transport in West Northants and ensures that other transport related policies and objectives are working together.”

The consultation runs until 17 October. People can have their say on our consultation hub.