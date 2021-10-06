Have YOUR say on future of controversial bus lane and enforcement camera in Northampton

ALL Northampton residents are being urged to share their views about a controversial bus lane and enforcement camera in the town.

West Northamptonshire Council has offered the public three choices to choose from to determine the future of the Weedon Road/St James' Road 24/7 bus lane.

The three options are:

The bus lane in Weedon Road/St James' Road

• Reduce the enforcement hours to a minimum period from 7.30am to 9.30am

• Reduce the enforcement hours to 7am to 7pm

• Leave the enforcement hours as they currently operate.

The survey, which runs until midnight on 2 November 2021, can be completed online at the council's consultation hub.

Councillor Phil Larratt, who is in charge of the roads at WNC, said: “Bus lanes help to improve bus journey times, encouraging the use of public transport and reducing traffic and pollution. This review will help us to ensure we get the balance right for everyone.

“We are keen to hear the views of as many people as possible as part of this review, so please take a moment to complete the survey to help us in our decision-making.”

The feedback from the survey will be "considered" by WNC's cabinet as part of a bus lane review at their next meeting, the council said.

The bus lane has been in operation since August 2020.

The bus lane's enforcement camera, which is placed directly outside Westbridge Garage, has been in operation since February 15 of this year.

Motorists face a £60 penalty for driving in the lane. If they do not pay that then it becomes a £90 fine and after that, bailiffs come to your house.

Some of the main contentions with the bus lane are:

• Buses in the town do not run 24 hours a day

• The camera is strategically placed in a position where motorists have, for decades, been using the bus lane to undertake traffic turning into Westbridge Garage

• The bus lane causes more traffic than it alleviates

• There is only one camera along the 1.5 mile stretch of road, and that is right outside Westbridge Garage

The Chron has reported extensively on the bus lane and the effects it has had on motorists.