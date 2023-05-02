“Haddon Hopper” community bus scheme up and running with not-for-profit operator

A not-for-profit bus operator has launched the “Haddon Hopper” shopper bus service in February following a successful trial.

This service picks up passengers from the new “Haddon Zone” consisting of Guilsborough, Coton, Ravensthorpe, Teeton, Holdenby, East Haddon, Watford and West Haddon and go to Rugby or Daventry every week.

Pick-up starts from 9:30 am from villages and passengers will have approximately two hours to spend in the destinations. Trips to various destinations are organised when there is a fifth week.

Happy passengers in the new social club on wheels

The dates for upcoming journeys are: To Daventry: 11/5 & 25/5 To Rugby (Elliot’s Field & town Centre): 2/5, & 16/5 Trip to Rushden Lakes Shooping Centre: 31/5

There is no fixed route of this service and passengers are required to pre-book in advance. Holders of concessionary bus passes can travel free of charge while other passengers are charged a mileage-based rate, capped at £2 until the end of June 2023.

Ka Chun Li, the Founder and Director of CommMiniBus said: “It was successful launch. We had a full bus on the trial run and there are new passengers trying the service every week. We’re now having a few regular passengers every week, including some who give up their cars to travel with their friends together on the bus.

“We’re grateful to have received a Community Grant from West Northamptonshire Council to part-fund the service but we aim to make the service sustainable. I hope to see more new passengers to join our social club on wheels, travel independently and no longer stuck in villages. If you're able to to volunteer as a minibus driver or service coordinator, we're more than more than welcome to join our team as well!

Passenger can also use the new service to catch a train at Long Buckby Station

More information can be found on CommMiniBus’s website, at cmbus.org/k. Bookings can be made online, via email to [email protected] or by calling or texting 07888 011891.

