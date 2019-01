Many of the main routes around Northampton are congested this morning (Tuesday).

One lane was closed at around 7.30am this morning following an accident involving two cars on the A45 Nene Valley Way Eastbound at the Queen Eleanor Roundabout.

Long delays around Northampton this morning (AA Travel)

It caused congestion back to junction 15 of the M1 and onto Mere Way.

Traffic is also back up from Sixfield to Upton and then up to Mere Way.

There are also severe delays reported further down the A45 eastbound towards Brackmills.